WATCH: Expensive oops! Two Porsches damaged as speeding SUV crashes at Oceans Mall car show

Super Car Sundays at Oceans Mall ended on a sour note for at least three drivers, among them two Porsche owners, after an apparent speeding SUV crashed into the German supercars. A pedestrian was fortunate to escape the crash when the SUV into a grey Porsche, which in turn crashed into another one which was parked on the road.

A short clip of the crash has gone viral on social media. The short video clip shows a pedestrian walking on the road between luxury cars. He is narrowly missed by the SUV which crashes into a grey Porsche, which then crashes into one or two cars, including a white Porsche. The white Porsche's driver can be seen alighting from the vehicle to assess the damage before the video ends.

Mzansi has been debating who was at fault for the accident, with some pointing out that the grey Porsche had apparently not used its turn signals, that the SUV was driving at high speed and could have avoided the crash, while others questioned why the white Porsche was allegedly parked on the road. Police said they attended the scene and will investigate further. A screenshot of the video that has gone viral on social media. Source: Twitter

The high-end shopping mall is part of a project that kicked off in 2016. The double award-winning internationally-acclaimed development was recognised for its unique, curvilinear architecture. It offers a variety of restaurants as well as premium fashion brands and boutique stores.