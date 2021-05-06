WATCH: Family and friends gather for Lindani Myeni’s memorial service in KZN

DURBAN – Familyt, friends and a delegation of local politicians have gathered at the Empangeni Rugby Club for the memorial service of slain former KZN rugby player, Lindani Myeni.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala is expected to delivery Myeni’s eulogy.

Myeni was shot during a scuffle with police in Honolulu in Hawaii on April 14 and his body was repatriated to the country last week.

Myeni’s death sent shockwaves across the world, uniting people in condemning the hostility displayed by the Honolulu police in killing him.

While details leading up to the murder remain unclear, it has been established the police had responded to a 911 call from a woman claiming that a black man had walking into her Airbnb. Moments later, police arrived at the scene and, according to police bodycam footage since released, an altercation ensued and officers fired four shots. Myeni was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Myeni’s wife, Lindsay, has cast doubts on the versions given on the ordeal. She has openly called the police cowards, adding that her husband was not a violent man but considered violent because of his physical build and skin colour.

During a press conference at the Union Buildings, Lindsay Myeni last week accused police of attacking her husband without identifying themselves as law enforcement officers. She has since has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

