To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Professional yoga instructors Nosizwe Mji Majija and her sister Nomzamo Mji are introducing yoga to young school kids in Clermont township to keep them mentally and physically pro-active through their Yoga and Healing Arts Program. The two gave up their respective thriving careers to establish the Toolbox, a wellness centre in Musgrave, Durban.

According to the sisters, their Toolbox style of teaching yoga focuses on breaking yoga down in a way that everyday people can understand that it is something they can use in their modern life.

On the issue of taking yoga to more schools in the township, Nosizwe explains that they are trying to launch more and more of these programs across different neighborhoods and in different schools because there's hardly any recreational activities at after-school programs.

"People have a misconception about what yoga is and who it is for. We want to change that," adds Nomzamo.



