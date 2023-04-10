At least five people have been killed and many more injured in a multiple vehicle pile-up on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. The carriageway between Hilton and Cedara, Johannesburg-bound, has been closed to traffic.

“The preliminary investigations suggest at least five people have lost their lives and scores sustained injuries during this horrific crash. This accident involves five trucks, eight minibus taxis and 22 light motor vehicles,” said provincial spokesperson for the Department of Transport, Kwanele Ncalane. He added that there was thick mist and slight rainfall which demanded that motorists adjust their driving patterns.

#kzncrash #n3traffic https://t.co/b8YFyZDxP5 pic.twitter.com/HF1jXcct1Y — Se-Anne Rall (@seannerall) April 10, 2023 “The department is cautioning motorists to use alternative routes such as the R103 or delay their travel arrangements until the road is cleared. Motorists are also cautioned of inclement weather expected overnight. “The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing as various agencies are on the scene,” Ncalane added.

The N3 Toll Concession’s Thania Dhoogra, said there was major congestion and delays were expected. “This major crash is also impacting traffic on the southbound carriageway towards Durban. Traffic authorities are requesting road users to delay their travels, if possible, or to approach the area with extreme caution,” Dhoogra said. Motorists are advised to keep their vehicle lights on and keep a safe following distance.