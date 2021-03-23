WATCH: Five students stabbed in violent clashes between EFF and Sasco students at DUT

DURBAN: FIVE students were stabbed in a series of violent altercations at the Durban University of Technology's campus in the Berea area this morning. In a video clip, which has gone viral on social media, students from the EFF and South African Student Congress (Sasco) can be seen assaulting each other. Sasco’s Malwande Ndobe said one of its members was taken to hospital in a critical condition. Ndobe said Sasco holds a right to learn campaign every year, during which they assist first-time students.

"Our comrades were threatened on Friday and not told to work because EFF members were not working,“ Ndobe said.

“On Tuesday, when our comrades arrived to set up, EFF members destroyed their tables and began attacking them.

“One of our members is disabled and they were stamping on him. He broke his arm and was taken to hospital. Some of our female comrades were also attacked by men from the EFF. We are meant to be fighting against gender-based violence yet men were attacking women today."

The EFF student leadership declined to comment.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said five students were stabbed and sustained injuries during the altercation.

EFF and Sasco students clashed outside DUT’s Berea campus this morning. Picture: FACEBOOK

"They were taken to a campus clinic for medical attention. Police are at the scene to monitor and stabilise the situation. The situation is quiet at the moment. No case was opened. The victims were advised to open cases," Gwala said.

It is unclear what led to the clashes at this stage and despite numerous calls, the student leadership declined to comment.

Students also burnt tyres and debris along Umgeni Road, near the Makro shopping complex.

The protests come in the wake of calls to scrap student debt as well as issues around NSFAS funding.

