WATCH: How Stella the sea turtle got her groove back
DURBAN - AFTER undergoing rehabilitation at the uShaka Sea World, Stella the green turtle has been sent back to the ocean.
Stella, a sub-adult female green turtle underwent rehab at the facility from October last year after she was found upside down on Zinkwazi beach.
According to a spokesperson from the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, over the rehabilitation period Stella made a good recovery, and was recently declared ready for release.
"Prior to her release she was fitted with a flipper tag. Green turtles are currently listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species as per the IUCN red list," the spokesperson said.
iSimangaliso Wetland Park, which has 221km of coastline, was identified as an ideal release site for rehabilitated green turtles. iSimangaliso is home to various species of turtles, and it is undoubtedly one of the favourite destinations for local and international visitors during the turtle season, from November to March annually.
There are only seven species of sea turtles worldwide, and all of them except two - the flatback turtle and Kemp's Ridley Turtle - visit South Africa.
IOL