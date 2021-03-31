WATCH: How Stella the sea turtle got her groove back

DURBAN - AFTER undergoing rehabilitation at the uShaka Sea World, Stella the green turtle has been sent back to the ocean.

Stella, a sub-adult female green turtle underwent rehab at the facility from October last year after she was found upside down on Zinkwazi beach.

According to a spokesperson from the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, over the rehabilitation period Stella made a good recovery, and was recently declared ready for release.

"Prior to her release she was fitted with a flipper tag. Green turtles are currently listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species as per the IUCN red list," the spokesperson said.