The Phansi Ubuntu Art Museum in Durban is about indigenous culture and knowledge. The museum recently launched an Indigenous Games Saturday (IGS) program for children and teenagers. The program's main focus is aimed at teaching kids how to interact and sharpen their social skills.

Youth development director at the museum Thobeka Dhlomo says the program was started because they wanted to involve children in indigenous knowledge and have them understand indigenous knowledge from a young age.

"Playing is a very important part of growing up, so with them now being limited in terms of how they play, they mostly indoors fixed to the TV or fixed to some machine, a computer and things like that and now you find that social skills they not really getting sharpened.”

The program is free and open to everyone it is held every Saturday from 10 am - 2 pm.