The new house built by KZN businessman Ishwar Ramlutchman for 70-year-old Msizeni Ntuli of rural Mzingazi outside Richards Bay. Picture: Samkelo Mtshali

Durban - Following years of what he refers to as unfulfilled government promises for an RDP house, 70-year-old Msizeni Ntuli of rural Mzingazi, outside Richards Bay, will enjoy a peaceful night's sleep for the first time in over a decade after he was given a brand-new house on Thursday. Ntuli, who suffered a stroke in 1995 forcing him to stay home permanently, was on Thursday the recipient of a R85 000 three-bedroom home from KZN businessman Ishwar Ramlutchman.

He had previously lived in a dilapidated one-room mud house which leaked incessantly during heavy downpours.

Speaking to Independent Media, Ntuli said that he would now sleep peacefully every night knowing that he had a proper roof over his head.

"I am beyond delighted, because I've been living in my rundown house since 2008 and I now have a safe and spacious house I can call my own," Ntuli said.

He said that all that he hoped for now was that the government's promises of employment opportunities for the youth would also see his son get a job because they were only surviving on his pension.

The dilapidated mud house that Msizeni Ntuli, 70, lived in for well over a decade and which leaked incessantly during heavy downpours. Picture: Samkelo Mtshali

Ramlutchman, who is viewed as King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu's ceremonial son, says that it was disappointing to him that 25 years into democracy an elderly person was still living in squalor.

He said it was important for government officials, starting with ward councillors, to work hand in hand with businesses and non-profit organisations to alleviate poverty.

"I am hopeful that this new leadership will come out to communities and ensure that it understands the plight of community. But what's also important is to not forget where we come from because as the largest community in South Africa blacks were really disadvantaged.

"...We must go all out to make sure that our people get the best, which at the least is a home to live in that is not in such a condition that Mkhulu Ntuli was living in at 70 years of age," Ramlutchman said.