WATCH: KZN SAPS detonate mortar bomb found in Kloof garden

Durban – The South African Police Services Explosive Unit safely detonated a mortar bomb after it was discovered by a gardener working in Kloof at the weekend. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said the gardener found the device at about 11am. "The man had been working on premises in Kloof Falls Road. The SAPS Explosives Unit was alerted and upon arrival, checked the area for other explosives," she said. Mbele said the bomb was taken and detonated. She added that no injuries were sustained. In April 2018, the Daily News reported that a World War II mortar was found at a home in Winston Park.

According to the report, the bomb was found by a landscaper who had been working at the home at the time.

A relative said the man took the bomb and placed it against a wall.

She said he sprayed it, not knowing what is was and it was only after the family scoured the internet for clues that they realised what the mysterious item was.

Members of the bomb squad told them that the mortar was still live and took it to detonate elsewhere.

In 2014, three M26 hand grenades were found buried in a garden at a block of flats in Smiso Nkwanyana (Goble) Road, Morningside.

Five workers were digging in the garden when they found a strange object. Using a metal detector, police were able to find two more grenades which were removed by members of the SAPS Explosives Unit.

IOL