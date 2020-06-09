WATCH: Man crushed to death in Durban CBD structural collapse

Just after 9:30am, emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Yusuf Dadoo and Dr Goonam streets.

Life Response spokesperson, Leon Fourie, said they received reports that people were trapped in the wreckage. Durban - One person was killed following a structural collapse at a building in the Durban CBD on Tuesday.





At the scene, emergency crews worked to extricate those entrapped in the building.





According to KZN Emergency Services spokesperson, Robert Mckenzie, one person was killed and at least eight more were treated at the scene.





He said a section of overhanging balcony had collapsed.





Mckenzie said five people were treated for injuries sustained and once stabilised, were rushed to hospital for further care.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video One person was killed and at least eight more entrapped when part of a building collapsed in the Durban CBD on Tuesday Video: KZN EMS







He said three more people were treated but did not require further medical intervention and were not taken to hospital.





The roads have been closed to traffic in order for the area to be cleared.





The scene Picture: KZN EMS Onlookers at the scene Picture: Life Response



Rescue teams at the scene Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue



Rescue teams helping the injured get out of the building. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue







