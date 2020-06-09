WATCH: Man crushed to death in Durban CBD structural collapse
Durban - One person was killed following a structural collapse at a building in the Durban CBD on Tuesday.
Just after 9:30am, emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Yusuf Dadoo and Dr Goonam streets.
Life Response spokesperson, Leon Fourie, said they received reports that people were trapped in the wreckage.
At the scene, emergency crews worked to extricate those entrapped in the building.
According to KZN Emergency Services spokesperson, Robert Mckenzie, one person was killed and at least eight more were treated at the scene.
He said a section of overhanging balcony had collapsed.
Mckenzie said five people were treated for injuries sustained and once stabilised, were rushed to hospital for further care.
He said three more people were treated but did not require further medical intervention and were not taken to hospital.
The roads have been closed to traffic in order for the area to be cleared.
IOL