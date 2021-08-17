WATCH: Nile monitor lizard rescued from roof of Scottburgh Mall
DURBAN - CROCWORLD reptile curator Wade Kilian rescued a Nile monitor lizard from a roof at the Scottburgh Mall this week, where it was spotted by shoppers.
“The team from Crocworld Conservation Centre was immediately called to relocate the lizard to more suitable surroundings,“ said Crocworld Conversation Centre manager, James Wittstock.
He said Kilian set off to the site where he safely removed the lizard, releasing it into its natural habitat at Crocworld.
“Nile monitor lizards are common around freshwater sources where they are often seen basking at the water’s edge. They have varied diets, predominantly of freshwater crabs, frogs, lizards, fish and birds.
“They are notorious raiders of Nile crocodile nests as well as nests made by sea turtles, terrapins and various birds,” Kilian said.
IOL