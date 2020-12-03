Watch: One killed as truck loses control and rams into cars on the N3

Durban: One person has been killed in a horror accident on the N3 where a truck lost control and rammed into five vehicles and three trucks on Thursday.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, the company, along with various emergency services, responded to a collision on the N3 East bound just before the Marianhill Toll Plaza in Durban’s West region just after 10am.

“Reports from the scene indicate the driver of a truck lost control on the downhill, slamming into several cars in the process, before the truck rolled down an embankment.

“On arrival, medics found multiple people had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious with occupants of vehicles still entrapped.

He said one person was declared dead on the scene.