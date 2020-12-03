Watch: One killed as truck loses control and rams into cars on the N3
Durban: One person has been killed in a horror accident on the N3 where a truck lost control and rammed into five vehicles and three trucks on Thursday.
According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, the company, along with various emergency services, responded to a collision on the N3 East bound just before the Marianhill Toll Plaza in Durban’s West region just after 10am.
“Reports from the scene indicate the driver of a truck lost control on the downhill, slamming into several cars in the process, before the truck rolled down an embankment.
“On arrival, medics found multiple people had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious with occupants of vehicles still entrapped.
He said one person was declared dead on the scene.
“An elderly female has sadly been declared deceased following an advanced life support resuscitation.”
Herbst said all the injured patients were treated on the scene and have been transported to hospital for further treatment.
He said the driver of the truck sustained minor injuries.
Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed a case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation by Hillcrest SAPS.
“It is alleged that today at 10:20am, a truck that was carrying paving blocks lost control and crashed into five vehicles and three trucks on the N3 freeway towards the Mariannhill Toll Plaza,” she said.
IOL