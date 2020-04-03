WATCH: Oxford Freshmarket manager arrested for trading for 24 hours during lockdown

Durban - Brett Latimer retail owner of Oxford Freshmarket has taken to social media to express his shock after a manager at the Bluff outlet was arrested earlier this week.

It is alleged the manager, Ron Samuels, was charged with flouting regulations of the Disaster Management Act.

Latimer said Samuels was taken to the Brighton Beach SAPS where he was arrested. He said he was disappointed with how the matter was handled.

Latimer said he did not know what to do as he was "in the dark" about the regulations.

"We are nervous to say the least that our staff are going to be arrested. We are an essential service provider. Our licence does not reflect any restrictions. The president has not, to my knowledge, instructed supermarkets to work restricted hours," he said.