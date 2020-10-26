WATCH: Peacock rescued from Durban suspects’ getaway car

Durban – A peacock was recovered from a vehicle used in an attempted robbery in Umdloti, north of the city, on Monday morning.

According to Marshall Security, when teams further searched a vehicle, used by the suspects, they found the peacock in the boot. The peacock was stolen in Malvern earlier in the morning.

"We immediately called Jason Arnold for assistance and the peacock, which was slightly injured was carefully removed from the boot and taken to a local NPO for further care," a Marshall spokesperson said.

According to Marshall's Tyrone Powell, the car crashed opposite the BP petrol station on Umhlanga Rocks Drive.

It is believed three men, travelling in a maroon Toyota Etios, tried to steal a white vehicle, of the same make.

Marshall Security's Tyrone Powell said information from the Umdloti UIP was sent to Marshall offices and the vehicle was spotted in the uMhlanga area around 45 minutes after info was shared.

Picture: Marshall Security

"As the vehicle was leaving, officers followed and as the vehicle got to Umhlanga Rocks Drive, they realised that they were being followed. Members of our Special Operations teams followed and the car crashed. The car had false plates and officers apprehended two of the men. The suspect’s vehicle had false registration plates as well as vehicle breaking implements were found in the vehicle," he said.