WATCH - Phepsi Buthelezi: I want to appeal to you to just follow the lockdown rules

Cape Town – Sharks rugby player Phepsi Buthelezi has a message for South Africans during the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“Hi guys, I hope everyone is safe and enjoying some good quality time at home with their families. I know that this is quite a difficult period for us as a country, but I’ve got no doubt whatsoever that we really are going to come out on top of this.

"I also just want to thank all the health workers that are just in the frontline of fighting this virus, they’re doing a wonderful job. I also want to thank our government for all their hard work that they’ve had to put in so far.

"I want to appeal to you guys, I think the one thing that’s really going to help us in terms of fighting this virus is just following all the rules given to us, whether it's by our government or health workers. But again, I’ve really got no doubt whatsoever that we are going to come out on top of this. I think we can really use this time to enjoy some good quality time with our families, get to know one another, and make memories at home. And don’t forget to stay fit guys. Thank you.”

IOL and MyFanPark, the platform where people can get personalised video messages from celebrities, have enlisted the help of some of South Africa's most well-loved personalities to come together to celebrate the courageous individuals on the frontlines of the pandemic, and to uplift and inspire those at home.