WATCH: Police assure people that Zulu king’s coronation is safe to attend, amid terror threat in Sandton

Video by Sihle Mavuso Durban - Amid safety concerns and doubts regarding the country’s security forces’ capabilities, Minister of Police, Bheki Cele has assured people that those who will attend the coronation of King Misuzulu in Durban are safe.

Cele says the joint security forces from the SAPS, Durban Metro Police and the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) have secured the entire city of Durban and the province of KwaZulu-Natal. He gave this assurance on Friday after receiving the security plan for the coronation which is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the coastal city. WATCH: The SAPS parade at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban. @IOL pic.twitter.com/FmFFwioJCh — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 28, 2022 Without divulging the number of police officers on the ground, he said they have deployed enough personnel to ensure that the coronation is incident-free.

“As I have said here, the forces that you see here is half of what has been deployed, we have saturated the roads and the highways,” Cele said. PHOTOS: Some of the SAPS officers who will be working at the coronation of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Saturday. @IOL pic.twitter.com/g4P8sUz1Sk — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 28, 2022 Giving marching orders to the security forces, Cele told them that they must not be apologetic in enforcing the law and eliminating threats. Equally, he said that police officers must help one another when a need arises, guide each other when they deviate and be compassionate to the elderly and the sick.

“Starting from now on South Africa must hope on you, when you see things that are not supposed to be there, deal with those things decisively, but do everything within the law, be decisive, tough, keep the law, uphold the law and enforce the law,” Cele told the officers who numbered about 800. He reminded the police that in order for them to efficiently do their work on Saturday, they must not drink alcohol and need to get enough rest.

Saturday’s event is the last part of the full coronation of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, the 9th King of the Zulu nation since 1816 when King Shaka started building his empire by merging smaller clans into the Zulu one. The traditional part of the coronation was concluded on August 20 at KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace in Nongoma when he entered the sacred royal kraal and was introduced to his ancestors. Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal province says it is expecting to welcome 82 000 visitors over the weekend to attend the coronation.