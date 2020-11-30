WATCH: Robbery caught on camera leads to capture of notorious Point precinct gang

Durban - A gang of men have been arrested and are due in court soon after their latest robbery was caught on CCTV camera.

Their arrests come after the gang spent weeks terrorising students and residents in and around the Point precinct. They were arrested at the weekend, thanks to the collaboration between Boss-UIP Security Specialists and local polie and law enforcement officials.

Boss-UIP Security Specialists spokesperson, Raz Ali, said for weeks the gang of comprising around five men held up students and other people along the Point with knives.

"The suspects’ modus operandi was to threaten their victims with stabbing, often pushing them to the ground before violently taking their cellphones, wallets, jewellery and other valuables.

“The gang’s activity was brought to the attention to Boss-UIP Security Specialists by the office of the Urban Improvement Precincts Company who were concerned by the escalation of the robberies and have setup an advanced CCTV network that has collected positive data in these volatile areas," he said.

Ali said on Sunday night a multi-disciplinary law enforcement team raided hotspots where several people were identified by the UIPCO control room.