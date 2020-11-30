WATCH: Robbery caught on camera leads to capture of notorious Point precinct gang
Durban - A gang of men have been arrested and are due in court soon after their latest robbery was caught on CCTV camera.
Their arrests come after the gang spent weeks terrorising students and residents in and around the Point precinct. They were arrested at the weekend, thanks to the collaboration between Boss-UIP Security Specialists and local polie and law enforcement officials.
Boss-UIP Security Specialists spokesperson, Raz Ali, said for weeks the gang of comprising around five men held up students and other people along the Point with knives.
"The suspects’ modus operandi was to threaten their victims with stabbing, often pushing them to the ground before violently taking their cellphones, wallets, jewellery and other valuables.
“The gang’s activity was brought to the attention to Boss-UIP Security Specialists by the office of the Urban Improvement Precincts Company who were concerned by the escalation of the robberies and have setup an advanced CCTV network that has collected positive data in these volatile areas," he said.
Ali said on Sunday night a multi-disciplinary law enforcement team raided hotspots where several people were identified by the UIPCO control room.
"The information was passed on where individuals where profiled and two men linked to the gang were found and arrested.
Boss-UIP along with the other law enforcement are hot on the trail of the other gang members," Ali said.
He added that the operation was a success and that his members are pursuing the other gang members.
"Our mandate from the UIPCO on securing the Durban CBD, and the beachfront areas are in full swing. We are not letting up. We will never allow the Point, the beachfront or any other area in the Durban CBD to fall into the hands of criminals. We stand ready with the community to weed out the bad elements and to make the central areas Durban a safe place for all," Ali said.
IOL