WATCH: Scores injured after fully-laden taxi overturns on KZN north coast

DURBAN – Scores of passengers were treated for injuries sustained when the minibus taxi they were travelling in overturned on the N2 on Thursday morning. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Paul Herbst, said the driver allegedly lost control of the taxi and it rolled several times along the roadway in Umhlali.

"Paramedics worked to stabilise the dozen passengers who had sustained minor to moderate injuries. The patients will be transported to various medical facilities for further care," he said. Traffic is expected to be severely affected as the N2 northbound lane remains closed for clean up operations. Meanwhile, five people including an 8-month-old baby were killed in a horrific crash just outside Middelburg in Mpumalanga last night.

ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring, said when emergency teams arrived at the scene, they found a wrecked bakkie and a light motor vehicle in the middle of the road.

"On closer inspection, medics found four adults and an 8-month-old child lying trapped inside the light motor vehicle. Unfortunately, all five patients had already succumbed to their numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead," he said. Meiring said seven other patients, including another 8-month-old baby, were found with injuries ranging from minor to critical. "Medics treated the patients and provided the critically injured with advanced life support intervention. Once treated, various services transported the patients to nearby hospitals for urgent care," he said.