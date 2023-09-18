WATCH: Seven injured as freak wave strikes KwaZulu-Natal South Coast restaurant

A total of seven people were injured when a freak wave struck a restaurant on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. Mi7 National Group's Emergency Medical Services said they responded to the incident at Marina Beach area near Southbroom on Sunday afternoon, after reports that a freak wave struck a beach-side restaurant filled with patrons.

“The initial wave crashed into the restaurant, pushing patrons towards the back of the building. When it receded, a few patrons were swept into the ocean,” Mi7 National Group's Emergency Medical Services said. “Luckily, they managed to get back to shore safely. The initial wave was followed by a rising tide, which continued to batter the restaurant.” They said seven people sustained minor to severe injuries.

Five of the patrons were taken to hospital. A restaurant was badly damaged after a freak wave struck. Picture: KZN Private ambulance “The incident comes during a period of high spring tides, causing damage across coastal towns along the country’s East Coast, especially between Gqeberha and Cape Town,” Mi7 National Group's Emergency Medical Services said. “We warn residents living near shorelines to take extra precautions. We also caution against visiting KZN's beaches for recreation until the tides quell and it is safe to do so.”