WATCH: Snow on the N3 between Van Reenen’s Pass and Warden

Motorists are urged to be cautious on Monday, following heavy snowfall on the N3 Van Reenen’s Pass. According to the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) rain, sleet and heavy snowfall have been reported between Van Reenen’s Pass and Warden which was contributing to reduced visibility and dangerous driving conditions.

N3TC urged motorists to delay trips to the area if possible. “These conditions may cause roads to become slippery and dangerous,” said N3TC’s operations manager, Thania Dhoogra.

“Drivers are requested to adjust their driving behaviour to the prevailing road and weather conditions. Reduce your travelling speed, increase following distances, and keep your vehicle’s headlights switched on, especially when visibility is poor or roads are wet.” Snow N3 Harrismith towards Warden. Slow down. pic.twitter.com/NkslFne7C6 — Road Angels Traffic Information (@Road_Angels_SA) October 30, 2023 Dhoogra urged people to avoid overtaking unless necessary, and only proceed when it is safe to do so.

“Take care to only stop at designated parking areas.” She said road users should be prepared for possible traffic congestion and delays. “Keep sufficient emergency supplies in your vehicle, including warm clothes and blankets, water, food, medication, a cell phone, its charger and a torch.”