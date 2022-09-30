WATCH: Springfield Value Centre reopens 14 months after KZN unrest

Durban - In July last year, thousands watched in horror as hordes of people looted shopping centres and warehouses, taking with them stock worth millions of rands. In Durban, communities expressed shock at the looting and subsequent burning of the Springfield Value Centre. Fourteen months later and a soft launch was hosted to officially announce the relaunch of one of the City's most loved shopping precincts.

SA Corporate Real Estate (Limited) national marketing manager, Donald Mclellan, said many customers have been reaching out via social media to find out exactly when the centre will be reopening. "We would like to thank you for your support and patience. The damage at the centre was extensive and the project team has been working tirelessly to have the centre reopened as soon as possible. We are excited to announce that 70% of the centre has since reopened, the balance of the centre will be reopened by the end of the year," he said. Mclellan said unfortunately, due to various circumstances locally and around the world, Nike Unite will only be reopening in June 2023.

SA Corporate Real Estate (Limited) national marketing manager, Donald Mclellan. Picture: Se-Anne Rall Southern Region asset manager of SA Corporate, Mark Mac Kaiser, said due to a strong tenant mix of branded outlet stores, the centre had a substantial waiting list of interested stores, some of which, Value Centre is now been able to accommodate.

"This was achieved by enhancing the tenant mix, introducing more efficient store sizes and locations so that shoppers are now able to enjoy comparative shopping with similar stores located in closer proximity to each other," he said. "While Pick ‘n Pay has been trading during the construction, we confirm that the following much loved brands will all be returning: Cotton On, Factorie, G Star Raw Outlet, Nike Unite, Kingsmead Shoes, Footgear, Mr Price Apparel, Crocs, Bogart Man, Jam Clothing, Global Brands, Wimpy, Adidas, Furniture Vibe, Levi’s, International Brands Outlet, Levisons, Superga, UFO Furniture, Sedgars Furniture, Le Coq Sportif, Under Armour and New Balance," added centre manager, Sharmaine Ramsahai. She said there are also some new stores.

"These retailers are aligned with our unique selling point of bringing you the best value for money; Dis-Chem, Studio 88 Outlet, The Value Store, Typo, Kappa, Puma, Overland Apparel and a 24 hour McDonald’s Drive Thru. Living true to the Springfield Value Centre brand, Pick ‘n Pay have adapted their offering and have changed their store to a Pick ‘n Pay Qualisave store," she said.

