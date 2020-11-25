Watch: Three spitting cobras removed from Pinetown home

Durban – Durban snake catcher Nick Evans had his hands full when he had to remove not one, but three Mozambican Spitting Cobras from a retaining wall in a Pinetown home. He was called out to the Moseley Park home by a resident who was seated on her patio, when one of the cobras creeped up from the retaining wall. “It was pretty difficult to get them out of there. Thankfully, I had my friend Duncan Slabbert helping me. We had to remove some retaining wall blocks and reach in for them through the small gap.” Evans said Mozambique Spitting Cobras had a cytotoxic venom which was potentially fatal.

He said it caused swelling, pain and tissue damage.

“If urgent medical help is obtained, one should survive.”

Evans added the cobras were able to spray or spit their venom at lengths of 2 to 3 metres.

“Venom in the eyes is very painful. It can cause permanent damage if not rinsed out.

The Mozambique Spitting Cobra is highly venomous. Picture: Supplied

“Should one get spat at, the eyes need to be rinsed out with water immediately.

“A check up with your doctor or at a clinic is a good idea, after rinsing.”

He said the cobras were all more than a metre long. Evans said they were released in a safe area away from humans.

He said Mozambique Spitting Cobras were common around the Durban area “usually wherever there are reserves, valleys and large patches of bush”.

IOL