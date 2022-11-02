Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, November 2, 2022

WATCH: Video of police officers failing basic drill in Durban goes viral

Police Minister Bheki Cele was in Durban last week ahead of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini’s coronation. Picture: Sihle Mavuso/IOL

Published 26m ago

Durban – A video of two women police officers failing a basic drill in Durban has gone viral, turning the SAPS into the butt of jokes on social media.

The video was recorded by IOL in Durban last Friday ahead of the coronation of Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini.

That was when the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, came to receive the security certificate for the historic event.

Before his arrival, the police officers, about 400 of them, were practising their drills at the People’s Park which is across the road from the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The exercise turned into a joke when two officers nearly collided with one another when they could not follow the simple “left turn” instruction from the officer who was conducting the drill from stage.

So amusing the incident was that one of the officers who was behind the two women officers could not help but laugh while the drill was still in progress.

The SAPS became a laughing stock on social media, with some users likening them to the famous Mabena soldier who was unable to carry out basic training exercises as instructed by his commander.

Others noted that the shambolic state of the SAPS was worrisome since it came at a time when the country had been warned of a terrorist threat in Sandton – a threat which later turned out to be a hoax.

One user said that if police officers couldn’t do basic drills, it meant that citizens were on their own, which was worrying in a country with such a high crime rate.

[email protected]

Current Affairs

SAPSDurban Metro PoliceKwaZulu-NatalDurbanBheki CeleKing MisuzuluZulu KingZulu NationZulu RoyalsCoronation

Sihle Mavuso