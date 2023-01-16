WATCH: Violent protests erupt in Phoenix as residents go 40 hours without electricity

Durban - Residents of Phoenix have closed off roads by burning tyres following service delivery issues. Videos of burning tyres and rubble have gone viral on social media.

According to Durban metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu, Durban Metro Public Order Policing (POP) and SAPS were at the scene on Sunday night. “It is alleged some Phoenix residents have been without electricity for two weeks. “Yesterday, residents blocked off Phoenix Highway.

“We are currently monitoring the situation.”

Community activist Pastor Collin Moodley had been without electricity in the Grove End area for over 40 hours. “This is an ongoing problem. We have normal load shedding, and then the electricity does not return at the stipulated hour. “Residents are fed up. Our light bills are still exorbitantly high, and now there has been an 18% increase. How does that work?

“People are throwing away bin bags of food. The heat in Durban is unbearable. “The community is on edge.” He said some parts of Phoenix was restored early this morning.

On Sunday, the DA said it requested an urgent meeting with the eThekwini Municipality Head of Electricity, Maxwell Mthembu, the Deputy City Manager for Trading Services, Mr Sbusisio Makhanya, and the City Manager, Mr Musa Mbhele, following a power outage that lasted over 40 hours in Phoenix and other parts of the city. In a statement, the DA said the purpose of this meeting is to find a long-term solution to what is clearly an ongoing electricity crisis in the city. “This has caused pain and suffering for the residents, who must now dispose of food they have worked hard to obtain.

“This crisis could have been avoided if the municipality had listened to the DA when it warned management about its failing electricity infrastructure. “With the significant increase in electricity and food prices in South Africa continuing to rise and the city having no strategy for food replacement, there is a possibility that already suffering residents could face food insecurity.” The City has been approached for comment and will be updated once received.