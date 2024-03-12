WATCH: Vivian Reddy hits back at ‘corruption’ allegations, offers R5 million reward for evidence

KwaZulu-Natal businessman, Vivian Reddy has offered a R5 million reward for proof that he is involved in corrupt activity. The Edison Group founder and chairperson shared a video on social media amid allegations that he paid the legal fees for KwaDukuza Chief Financial Officer Shamir Rajcoomar. Rajcoomar is accused of bribery and corruption and has been suspended from his post. Reddy further claims there are rumours that he gave monies to councillors and political officials.

"These allegations are absolutely fake and I’m so determined to come to the bottom of this truth. I want to give an award to anyone that comes up with proof that I've made any such payments. You will be rewarded with R5 million," he said.

Reddy, who is married to Real Housewives of Durban star Sorisha Naidoo, said: "All you have to do is go to the local police station, produce a signed affidavit of my involvement, and have proof, and you will get paid, with no questions asked," he said. Reddy said the rumours emanate from those involved in the inner battles between African National Congress (ANC) members. "You've got to fight your battles without wrongfully involving my name for your own benefit," he said.