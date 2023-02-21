‘We are deeply saddened’ - Gift of Givers director on the death of Paul Herbst

Durban - Director of Gift of the Givers, Imtiaz Sooliman has sent his heartfelt condolences to the family of Paul Herbst. Herbst, the director of Medi-Response died on Monday.

He had returned from quake-hit Türkiye on Saturday afternoon with Gift of the Givers. Sooliman said: “Gift of the Givers sends its sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of Paul Herbst who passed on, on Monday night. “Paul had just returned on Saturday with the Gift of the Givers teams where he was serving in the Hatay District – one of the most destroyed city’s in the entire region.

“On arrival he shook my hand, I could see the sparkle in his eyes and the happiness all over his face, he was beaming and he said ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you’. “He went on to say that this was an opportunity of a lifetime, something he had always been waiting for, (saying) ‘I had a chance to meet people, to serve, to gain experience and once again thank you’,” said Sooliman. Sooliman said all the members were deeply saddened when they heard.

“My condolences also goes out to the team of Medi-Response,” he said. Earlier today Medi Response announced his death. “Paul was a well-respected and dedicated leader in the field of emergency medical services. His passion for helping others was evident in the work that he did every day, and he was known for his unwavering commitment to providing care to those in need.

