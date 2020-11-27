We Remember Jessica Weyers

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared three days of mourning, from November 25 to 29, for victims of Covid-19 and gender-based violence. Through our We Remember campaign, we too will pay tribute to some of the more than 20 000 people who have died due to the coronavirus pandemic and commemorate women who have died violently at the hands of men. We Remember Jessica Weyers Jessica Weyers, 23, was last seen on November 1, when she told her family that she would be visiting a friend. Instead, her body was dumped in a sports field in Inanda and found days later by members of the community. Her hands were cut off and her throat slit.

In an interview with IOL, Weyers’ mother Leanne Claassens said she was devastated by her daughter's death.

"My son died and now my daughter. I only have one daughter left," an emotional Claasens said.

According to the distraught mother, she had the grim task of identifying the young woman’s body.

"When I saw her body, I just screamed. I was crying the whole time,“ she said.

Claasens was mystified at why someone would want to harm Weyers.

"She was a loving person. She was very caring and always happy. She loved her family," she said.

To the families of those who have died from Covid-19 or gender-based violence this year, we share your pain, we know their names and most of all, we remember.

#WeRemember #DontLookAway #16Days