We will contact you, UKZN tells students as they adopt a phase-in return

Durban – The University of KwaZulu-Natal said it would phase in the return of students to both its campus and residences from the end of this month. Acting executive director of corporate relations, Normah Zondo said: “This approach aims to ensure that many of the measures to help minimise the health risks remain in place for the protection of our students, staff and their families.” “The university is therefore implementing a staggered approach to phase in the reopening of limited on-campus academic activities and related return of registered students to campus and/or residences.” The institution said under the current lockdown level 3 an estimated 13 000 registered students would be permitted to return to campus, including residences. The following categories of students have been confirmed for return to campus:

Registered research Masters and PhD students in programmes requiring access to laboratory equipment;

Registered returning students in programmes requiring clinical training;

Registered final-year students in programmes requiring access to laboratory equipment;

Registered first-entry undergraduate students;

Students appointed as laboratory demonstrators to support the returning students;

Registered returning students who, during 2020, were identified by the university as not being able to access Moodle;

Registered students with disabilities;

Registered Student Representative Council executives;

Registered Campus Representative Councils (CRCs);

Registered residence assistants (RAs) and residence life officers (RLOs)

Zondo said students who were at high risk of infection due to health issues, including comorbidities, were encouraged not to return to campus, but rather to continue with remote online learning.

“There will be no contact teaching and learning on campus except for limited laboratory practicals.

“We encourage all students who are able to study online to continue to do so and not to return to campus.”

She said colleges would be contacting registered students from these above-mentioned groups in the next few weeks to inform them of their eligibility to return to campus and their campus return date.

“Students who have not been contacted must not return to campus. There will be very strict regulations regarding access to the campuses and residences, and therefore students that are not in possession of a 2021 UKZN student access permit will not be allowed access. In addition, students that are not registered for residence will not be allowed access to residences.”

IOL