Westville jewellery heist suspects get 15 years behind bars

DURBAN – Two armed suspects, who were arrested shortly after robbing a jewellery store in Westville, were convicted this week.

The Pinetown Regional Court sentenced Sphamandla Mzulwini, 28, and Jabulani Mfeka, 35, to 15 years of imprisonment each.

According to police, Mzulwini, Mfeka, and two others, entered a jewellery store in Westville on April 18, 2018, and held up the employees.

“At gunpoint, they demanded to know the location of the safe, broke glass cabinets, and made off with jewellery.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said as the suspects were fleeing the scene, they were spotted by an off-duty police officer who witnessed the incident, and a shoot-out ensued.