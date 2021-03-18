Westville jewellery heist suspects get 15 years behind bars
DURBAN – Two armed suspects, who were arrested shortly after robbing a jewellery store in Westville, were convicted this week.
The Pinetown Regional Court sentenced Sphamandla Mzulwini, 28, and Jabulani Mfeka, 35, to 15 years of imprisonment each.
According to police, Mzulwini, Mfeka, and two others, entered a jewellery store in Westville on April 18, 2018, and held up the employees.
“At gunpoint, they demanded to know the location of the safe, broke glass cabinets, and made off with jewellery.”
Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said as the suspects were fleeing the scene, they were spotted by an off-duty police officer who witnessed the incident, and a shoot-out ensued.
“The suspects fled the scene in different directions. Various units from the SAPS joined the chase, as well as other law enforcement agencies. They managed to arrest two suspects,” said Mbele.
Both men were charged with robbery.
The acting provincial commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Thulani Gonya, applauded all involved for doing “a sterling job” in nailing the accused.
“This sentence will serve as a warning to other criminals who are committing business robberies. The suspects received an appropriate sentence, after they were convicted in court,” he said.
IOL