Muppets character Kermit the Frog Picture: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

What the frog? This is why #frog is trending on Twitter

Durban - If you've spent much of the past two days flipping between your social media accounts, there's no doubt you've stumbled over the #frog trend.

And I bet you want to know (or maybe not) what the trend is about.

Some are intrigued and mostly others are horrified by it.

But what is #frog all about?

So according to the world wide web, a woman reportedly gave birth to a frog. The video has since gone viral on social media platforms.

The video (which I had to watch for research purposes, I promise!) shows the frog being pulled out from the woman’s vagina. Once fully out, it hops away.

There are claims that 'fertility frogs' are used to cure infertility.

Some tweeps say frogs and snakes are used in some cultures to help women who are unable to conceive. THEY say it’s not witchcraft.

Whether true or not, it didn’t stop the Twitterverse from having a good chuckle over it.

