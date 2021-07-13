’Where is the army?’-Under siege Durban communities ask

Durban - As thick smoke hung over Durban on Tuesday morning as a reminder of the looting and fires started by looters throughout the night, residents were also waking up to news looters had begun targeting community patrollers. There were several reports, which IOL had not been able to independently verify at the time of publishing, that community patrollers, set up to defend homes and property had been shot and killed in drive by shootings. In Phoenix, there were reports that up to five community patrollers had been killed.

In a Facebook post shared numerous times, Simon-Debbie Iyer said Bayview pastor, Adrian Naidoo had been killed by rioters while on patrol. “What a hero you are, died so tragically, whilst defending the Community that you grew up in and loved so much. You took a bullet for your family and your Community. We salute you!” she said. “You were a fearless warrior, a fiery Evangelist but more importantly you were a good and faithful Servant of God. Rest Well Precious Man of God, a true son of Bayview. We know where Pastor Adrian is. Heaven welcomed him Home. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sister Daisy, the kids, his dear mom, his sister, brother Jeffrey Naidoo and Abilene Grace Naidoo together with his beautiful Church Family May The Balm of Gilead soothe your aching hearts. This is such a great loss. We rejoice in the Hope of Resurrection Morning.”

This comes as looting continued unabated last night and into Tuesday morning. Towns across KwaZulu-Natal were being looted, leading many to ask where the army that was promised by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night to quell the riots were. Several social media posts had reported several groups of looters marching towards residential and business precincts.

“Where is the army?,” a Durban resident asked. Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi spokesperson for the SANDF could not be reached. National police spokesperson, Colonel Brenda Muridili when asked when the army would come into areas where residents are under siege said: “Your premier has just conducted a media briefing with updates on what's happening in KZN”.