WHO: Covid vaccination remains a critical tool to help prevent further illness and death

THE World Health Organization believes that the vaccines remain a critical tool to help prevent further illness and death and to control the pandemic.

WHO said on Friday that as of March 17, more than 120 million cases of COVID-19 infections, with more than 2 million deaths, had been reported globally.

"So far, more than 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered in Europe and more than 27 million doses of the Covishield vaccine - AstraZeneca vaccine by Serum Institute of India - have been administered in India. The GACVS COVID-19 subcommittee met virtually on 16 and 19 March 2021 to review available information and data on thromboembolic events or blood clots and thrombocytopenia or low platelets after vaccination with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine," the WHO said.

The subcommittee reviewed clinical trial data and reports based on safety data from Europe, the United Kingdom, India, and Vigibase, the WHO global database of individual case safety reports.

Based on a careful scientific review of the available information, the subcommittee came to the following conclusions and recommendations: