Why 2018 Marathon Comrades winner is looking forward to running her 14th race

Durban - 2018 Comrades Marathon winner Ann Ashworth is looking forward to running her 14th Comrades Marathon at the end of the month. “I'm so looking forward to having all the athletes back participating in a mass event,” said Ashworth.

“I love that Comrades brings people from all backgrounds across the country together - when strangers can all work together toward a common goal - getting across the finish line.” Ashworth said the country had experienced much heartache, and there are many, many people struggling financially and otherwise. “I hope that, for one day, we can forget about our struggles and just be proud of being South African.”

Ashworth ran her maiden Comrades in 2008. Her highlight was receiving her first silver medal two years later and winning the race in 2018. Despite her wins, Ashworth said she also suffered lows.

“A lowlight would have been just missing my silver medal by a few seconds in 2013 and also, running through severe injury in 2019.” Ashworth said her favourite is the down run, and she was looking forward to her sixth down run. Speaking about challenges athletes face, Ashworth said working full time and trying to train as a full-time athlete is enormously challenging.

“Only a few athletes are lucky enough to receive the financial backing of a club which will give them more time to train. “For women this challenge is made worse if they have children - it must be incredibly hard to work, train and raise a family. “Also, increasingly - sports medical treatments, GPS watches and shoes are more and more expensive. This makes it difficult for less advantaged athletes to keep up.”

