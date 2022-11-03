Wife of pro bodybuilder Durban doctor who was shot 10 times, describes him as upstanding community member

Durban - The wife of a Durban doctor who was shot least 10 times outside his surgery has described him as a upstanding community member. Dr Aadil Khan, a pro bodybuilder was shot at by two armed men in Randles Road, in the parking lot of his surgery on Tuesday at around 6pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

His employee heard gunshots and found the doctor in a pool of blood. Khan was rushed by private transport to hospital. Police said the men fled the scene in a grey car.

According to an incident report, the men fled in a VW Polo that had been parked in the vicinity for a while. Khan’s wife, Melissa Symonds told News 24 that her husband was recovering in hospital and that they had no clue what the motive for the attack could be. She further said that her husband was on his way home before the shooting.

Story continues below Advertisement

Symonds said it had taken a toll on their family, especially the couple’s younger daughter who will turn two this month. Symonds said her husband went out of his way as a doctor for the community, more especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to News 24. He did this by doing house calls for people who could not afford healthcare.

Story continues below Advertisement

Khan’s Instagram account is evident of his passion for bodybuilding and fitness. He is also a Click’s wellness expert, and three days ago he posted a video on seasonal allergy cures. Police are investigating a case of attempted murder.