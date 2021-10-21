Wildlife adventurer Dingo Dinkelman goes in search of the 7 Deadliest Snakes To Handle

Durban - South African adventure junkie, Dingo Dinkelman, is hoping to push the boundaries in his latest series, 7 Deadliest Snakes to Handle. The local Youtube star says he is not shying away from any life-threatening challenges in the upcoming series.

He says there are many species of snakes throughout the world that are incredibly dangerous to work with, and right now he searching for the species that is the most dangerous and deadly. Dingo, who just survived five nights in the ‘Cage of Death’ sleeping alongside 16 of the world’s most dangerous animals, said although these snakes can be dangerous for professionals to handle, they don’t intend humans any harm when left alone. "Through these series, I hope viewers will learn more about the different snake species, their unique personalities and characteristics, and maybe make some sort of connection with the natural world. The more we know, the less we fear and the better chance we have of all living harmoniously with these incredible creatures," he said.

Dingo kicked off his search this month and has already released an episode each Friday from 8 October. He hopes to finish with the world’s deadliest snakes to handle on Friday, 19 November. For each species he encounters, Dingo provides a rating based on the following three factors; the snake’s venom toxicity, the personality or temperament of the snake and his box test - how hard it is to capture the snake. To kick off the series, Dingo had to box a bushmaster – the longest viper species in the world which comes all the way from South America. There are three species of bushmaster snakes and Dingo was tasked with handling the wily black-headed bushmaster for episode one. With its concoction of fatal venom, its volatile switch, tremendously long fangs and strike, Dingo had his hands full with this one!

The series finale, which is set to feature the #1 deadliest snake to handle, will be shot on location at Crocworld Conservation Centre on the KZN South Coast. This incredible facility - which offers educational talks and demonstrations, rehabilitation for wildlife and has a successful breeding programme – is also home to some of the planet’s most dangerous reptiles.