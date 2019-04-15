File picture: ER24

JOHANNESBURG - A woman was killed and 26 other people were injured on Monday, when the vehicle they were travelling in rolled down an embankment off the R600 between Ladysmith and Winterton, KwaZulu-Natal paramedics said. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said that paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene shortly after 8am, finding a large transporter at the bottom of an embankment.

Several people were found walking around the scene while several others were found seated inside the vehicle.

He said upon assessment, paramedics found the body of a woman, believed to be in her 30s, lying some distance away from the vehicle.

Unfortunately, the woman had already succumbed to her injuries. Nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead.

Twenty-six other patients were tended to on the scene. Assessments showed that the injuries sustained ranged from minor to moderate.

The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to Ladysmith Provincial Hospital for further care.

"It is believed that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll down the embankment," said Meiring.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

