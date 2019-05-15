A woman believed to be in her early 20s died and three others sustained minor to moderate injuries after their bakkie collided with a cow. Picture: Supplied by ER24

Johannesburg - A woman believed to be in her early 20s died on Tuesday and three others sustained minor to moderate injuries after their bakkie collided with a cow and rolled down an embankment on the R612 road outside Donnybrook in KwaZulu-Natal, emergency service ER24 said. ER24 paramedics found local provincial emergency services on the scene, who had already assessed and declared the young woman dead, spokesman Ross Campbell said.

"Two other females in their early 20s were found to have suffered moderate injuries and a male in his late 20s minor injuries. All three were treated before we transported one female patient to Mediclinic Howick and the provincial EMS team transported the other two to St Apollinaris hospital for further care," he said.

The cow was also killed in the incident and police were on the scene on Tuesday for further investigation.

African News Agency/ANA