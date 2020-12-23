Woman killed after crashing into wall in Tongaat

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman who died after crashing her car into a wall in Tongaat in the early hours of Wednesday morning. According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, it is is alleged that at around 03.30am, a 38-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the wall in Tongaat. “She was declared dead at the scene. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.” According to Prem Balram, director of Reaction Unit SA the woman’s VW Polo crashed into a building on Gopalall Hurbans Road in Tongaat.

“The Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) Tongaat Operations Centre received a call at approximately 03.01am from a member of public stating that they heard a loud bang and female screaming for assistance.”

He said reaction unit officers found the passenger of the car on the road and flagged them down for assistance.

He said when paramedics arrived the driver was extricated from the wreckage.

“Attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Balram said the passenger was not injured.

IOL