Woman raped at gunpoint in taxi says she was afraid to reveal her HIV+ status to attackers

Durban - A 25-year-old woman who was repeatedly raped at gunpoint - allegedly by a taxi driver and his conductor - said she was afraid to tell them she was HIV positive because she feared they would shoot her. According to KZN police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, the complainant alleged that she stopped a taxi near the Moses Mabhida Stadium as she was headed to KwaDukuza at around 2.30pm on Monday. “While the taxi was on the N2 Sibaya turn off, the conductor covered her mouth while the taxi driver pointed a firearm at the victim. “The victim was then raped by the suspects who left her on the side of the road. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.” Gwala said a case of rape was opened at Verulam SAPS and will be transferred to the Phoenix FCS.“

Prem Balram, Reaction Unit SA boss said their offices received a call from a passing motorist requesting assistance after he was flagged down by the woman on the north bound lane of the N2 in the vicinity of Sibaya Casino.

“Reaction Officers and medics were dispatched to the scene and on arrival, located the hysterical female seated in the emergency lane.

Balram said the woman said she had boarded the taxi and the driver and conductor assured her that they were proceeding in that direction.

“As they left Durban she questioned them as to why there were no other passengers in the mini bus.

“The conductor then placed a cloth over her face and asked her to remain silent. She was driven to a cane field where both men took turns raping her at gun point. They then drove off and left her in the field,” he said.

According to Balram, the victim said she wanted to tell her rapists that she was HIV positive but was afraid that they would shoot her.

