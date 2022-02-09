You can now pay for your licence renewal online. Here’s how

Durban - You can now pay for your licence renewal online. The Road Traffic Management Corporation this week announced the launch of the new feature on the Natis online booking system.

According to the RTMC, this new development is designed to enhance online renewals and bookings to create a seamless booking experience when using online booking services. RTMC spokesperson, Simon Zwane, said these developments form part of measures designed in response to the Covid-19 virus outbreak, where government has imposed strict regulations to curb the spread by encouraging members of the public to avoid crowded areas and maintain social distancing. He said the absence of online payments made it impossible for South Africans to renew their licences without physically going to DLTCs.

"The introduction of online payments means that one can avoid long queues and simply renew online, make a payment and opt for home delivery," Zwane said. People and corporates will be able to register their accounts online. Zwane said, thereafter, they will pay the required amount for a vehicle disk renewal online.

"This payment will be allocated against their account. Once the payment is concluded, the vehicle licence disc will either be posted or couriered to the owner of the vehicle at an additional fee," he said. Zwane added that motorists would soon be able to renew and pay the prescribed fee online prior to presenting themselves at licensing centres for fingerprints, photos and eye tests. Regarding online registration and notice of change of vehicle ownership, participating financial institutions would be able to register vehicles online as titleholders.

Zwane said this would eliminate the process of registering at a registering authority. "The online vehicle registration fee will be levied on all registrations performed by financial institutions, motor dealers, insurance companies and large fleet operators. The online registration function will allow an approved entity the ability to register a vehicle to themselves as titleholder. This online registration and release of titleholder function will allow identified institutions to record the in event real-time and ensuring that the integrity of Natis information is enhanced and maintained," Zwane said.