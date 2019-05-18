A young boy died after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Athlone Park in Durban on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Netcare 911

Durban - A young boy died after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Athlone Park in Durban, paramedics said on Saturday. Netcare 911 paramedics responded at 3.10 pm on Saturday afternoon to reports of a road accident on Nyathi Road under the N2 bridge in Athlone Park, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that a boy riding a bicycle was hit by a car. Paramedics assessed the scene and found that the child was in a critical condition due to massive trauma to his head and chest and required advanced life support intervention.

"While paramedics were stabilising him, he went into cardiac arrest. A full advanced life support resuscitation was initiated. However, the patient's injuries were too severe and he tragically succumbed to his injuries. The patient was declared deceased on the scene," Herbst said.

African News Agency (ANA)