Ngcobo, who was placed on special leave last month, returned to work last week after he approached the Labour Court, which ruled in his favour.
Ngcobo, deputy head of the supply chain management unit, was arrested and charged in May, along with deputy head of strategy and new development Robert Abbu and service providers, in relation to a tender granted to Durban Solid Waste.
They were arrested during the Hawks’ national clean-audit task team’s investigation into the R208 million tender, in which service providers were allegedly paid huge amounts of money even though they did not render any services.
After appearing in court, Ngcobo was released on bail.