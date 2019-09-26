JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Thursday announced that the province would have an army of champions to promote gender equality and help reduce violence against women and children.
“We will from today start identifying champions who will be trained in promoting gender equality and reducing violence against women and children. Our focus is on changing attitudes and promoting positive behavioural change among men," said Zikalala.
"The first step is to advocate for the positive socialisation of boys and men to respect women and to protect their dignity. This is fundamental in preventing the abuse of our daughters, sisters, and mothers."
Zikalala encouraged victims of gender-based violence in KZN to make use of a 24-hour call service which is managed by qualified social workers.
"A team of senior government officials has been formed to identify hotspots that pose a higher risk to young people getting physically harmed or harming those around them. These will include pubs, taverns, and nightclubs that are frequented by young people, often college and university students," said Zikalala.