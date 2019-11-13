DURBAN – KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala and two of his cabinet members will on Wednesday visit the areas affected by a tornado that ripped through areas of New Hanover, just outside Pietermaritzburg, on Tuesday afternoon.
The province’s MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Sipho Hlomuka, who will accompany Zikalala, said late on Tuesday night several households were “swept away” in the rural areas of Mpolweni and Thokozani, which fall under the uMshwathi local municipality, as a result of the tornado.
KZN finance MEC Ravi Pillay will accompany Zikalala and Hlomuka on their assessment tour.
Disaster management teams worked throughout the night on Tuesday to assist those affected by the tornado.
KZN spokesman for the cooperative governance and traditional affairs department Lennox Mabaso told African News Agency (ANA) on Wednesday that there had been reports of fatalities, but these had not yet been confirmed.