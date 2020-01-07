Ethekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda condemned the killing of Zinhle Muthwa allegedly by Constable Ndumiso Khumalo using his service pistol. Picture: Bongani Mbatha /African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - A 30-year-old constable from the Durban Metro Police multi-operational response team appeared in the uMbumbulu Magistrate's Court on Monday for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said. Kaunda condemned the killing of Zinhle Muthwa allegedly by Constable Ndumiso Khumalo using his service pistol. His office said it is alleged that two had a romantic relationship but the motive for the murder was not known.

The case against Khumalo was postponed to January 13 for a formal bail application.

“As the municipality, we strongly condemn gender-based violence and it is sad that Ms Muthwa was allegedly killed by someone who was meant to uphold the law. We, therefore, call on Durban Metro Police members not to use service pistol to deal with anger issues," said Kaunda.

"We also call upon the police to conduct a thorough investigation to get to the bottom of this matter. Institutions that are responsible for dispensing justice must also send a clear message that crimes of this nature are not acceptable in our society.”