Zulu Coronation: King Misuzulu spells out his vision as he fully takes over Zulu throne

Durban – Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, the 9th monarch of the kingdom has spelt out his long-term vision after fully taking over the Zulu throne on Saturday in Durban. The 48-year-old king once again promised to rebuild the nation, forge unity with other nations and be honest while carrying out his leadership duties.

The king made this pledge while addressing thousands of his people who gathered at the Moses Mabhida stadium to witness the handover of his certificate of recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The handover of the certificate and having the king publicly take his oath of office, marked the end of the coronation process which included having him enter the sacred royal kraal at KwaKhangelamankengane palace in August.

Delivering a brief but insightful speech, the king started by thanking a litany of people who stood with him “during difficult times”. Without directly mentioning the difficult times, it was understood that he was referring to the time when there was a fight for the throne. Among those he thanked were Zulu regiments who quickly closed ranks the moment he was announced as the successor of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini on May 7 last year.

He said he understands that he has been chosen to lead the nation during difficult times when the world is facing challenges like poverty and trust deficit in government. Former President #jacobzuma has arrived in full Zulu traditional gear. He is a guest of #KingMisuzuluKaZwelithini . 🎥 by @ZANewsFlash #coronation pic.twitter.com/IWiGb60QiO — IOL News (@IOL) October 29, 2022 “I understand that history has chosen me at this time when the Zulu(s) and other nations are facing several challenges. Among the challenges are poverty, unemployment, a trust deficit in government and in traditional leadership structures, climate change, disasters, economic meltdown, food security, famine, (and) diseases that do not only ravage our people but also our economies.

“Having mentioned all the above challenges I also understand the hand of history has chosen me at this time when (the) conditions are ripe for the forging of relationships among other nations and communities to face these challenges,” the King said. He repeatedly stated that fate has chosen him to be the King of the biggest nation in South Africa and he wishes to lead it in development and peace-building across the world. #KingMisuzuluCoronation - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi recalls how the colonisers at some point tried to downgrade Zulu Kings by calling them Chiefs and later Paramount Chiefs. He also recalls his service as the traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch since 1954. @IOL pic.twitter.com/toXGJ3tmqu — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 29, 2022

“Fate has decreed that I be King over the biggest nation in South Africa. This point questions how do we value our monarch as Zulus. “In the time God has favoured me with this, I commit to using the numerical strength of the Zulu nation to develop the country and the economy and promoting peace and reconciliation, first amongst the Zulus and also amongst South Africans, Africans and then we move on to the rest of the world.” On the contentious issue of Ingonyama Trust which has repeatedly pitted the national government against the Zulu monarch, King Misuzulu says he believes that the trust should lead to rural development.

“The Ingonyama Trust which I lead, spearheading development programmes in rural communities. This will not happen without the active participation of the rural communities. “I endorsed the concept of the Ingonyama Trust rural development forum, an initiative started by the late monarch and support(ed) by the AU and the KwaZulu-Natal government. WATCH: Suspended ANC secretary-general, Ace Magashule speaking to the media as he arrives at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban for the coronation of #KingMisuzulu. @IOL pic.twitter.com/B3jlZiFtGK — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 29, 2022 “The forum is comprised of an informal network of traditional leaders, experts, research institutions, businesses, policymakers… so on and so forth.

“‘The uniqeness of this forum’s approach is found in its intention to drive rural development through points of departure. “First that all the traditional institutes should drive rural development. “These are institutions that are integrated in the lives of rural residents, therefore better understood.”

He then pledged again to lead honestly and truthfully as he settles on the throne which dates back to the days of the legendary King Shaka. Giving words of wisdom to the new King, his uncle, King Mswati III of eSwatini said now that the Zulu nation has a King, it means they have a father they can confer with all the time. He also said the full ascension of the King now means that the fight for the throne is over and there is one King.

Introducing King Misuzulu to speak, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarch remembered the path the nation has travelled to have the King installed. He said he wished him wisdom as he fully takes over the throne, drawing loud applause from the crowd that had gathered in the stadium. The coronation itself was a colourful event punctuated by a full display of Zulu colour, but the official number of people who attended it was not immediately known.

However, it was nearly spoiled when a section of the stadium briefly booed President Cyril Ramaphosa when King Misuzulu knighted him with a full Zulu traditional gear. The section of the stadium that showed its disapproval of the gesture was the one which was ululating loudly every time the name of former President Jacob Zuma was mentioned.