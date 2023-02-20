Zulu King’s legislature opening rights fully restored after reverting to two-day format

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal has reverted to the original format of its two-day opening ceremony for its provincial legislature, giving Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini the similar honour which was accorded to his late father, King Goodwill Zwelithini. On Monday, the speaker of the legislature, which sits in Pietermaritzburg, Nontembeko Boyce, told the media that the King would have his day on Thursday and the Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, would have her day on Friday.

Last year, the IFP raised its ire when the legislature announced that it had decided to can the format in favour of having everything in one day. NEWS: The KwaZulu-Natal legislature has reverted to the old format of having a two day state of the province address (SOPA) where King Misuzulu first open it (Thurs) & then the Premier, Nomusa Dube-deliver her SOPA (Frid). Last year it was said it will be a one day event. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) February 20, 2023 The rationale behind this was that the government had imposed austerity measures, and they had the duty to observe them as well. The IFP argued that the move was meant to downgrade the status of the King and turn him into an ordinary member of the public.

Boyce has since announced that the King would have his own platform, but no reason was given regarding the sudden change of heart. “Among the stakeholders that were consulted were King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Ms Nomusa Dube-Ncube, and leaders of all political parties represented in the Legislature. “During our media briefing last year, we reported that, although over the years, the official opening of the legislature had been a two-legged occasion that commences with the address by His Majesty and culminates in the State of the Province Address (SOPA) by the Premier.

“His Majesty was not going to address the house, pending the conclusion of government processes, in line with applicable legislation,” she said. Furthermore, she said now that the King has been coronated and is fully on the throne, they would give him the platform. “We are happy to announce that following the Coronation of the King in October last year, we will commence with the Address by the Monarch, which will be followed by the State of the Province.

“In line with Standing Rule 10 of the Standing Rules of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, the Zulu Monarch will deliver His inaugural address on Thursday, 23 February and subsequently, the Premier will deliver her State of the Province Address the following day, on Friday, 24 February 2023 at the Oval Cricket Stadium in Pietermaritzburg. “We have taken a decision that the address by His Majesty should be a vastly dignified and distinguished ceremony with 2500 attendees this year as we take advantage of the fact that the King will be delivering his maiden address and also recognising that the 2021 and 2022 official opening had limited attendance due to Covid 19 restrictions. “This move has been fully supported by political parties represented in the legislature.

“We anticipate a dignified and colourful ceremony that posterity would be proud of,” Boyce said. The King will open the legislature while his private life is under public scrutiny and his inner circle has collapsed amid infighting. [email protected]