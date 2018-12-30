Former president Jacob Zuma Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - A university is in the pipeline in Nkandla. That is if things go in former president Jacob Zuma’s way. He dreams of building a skills development college and a university in his rural village of KwaNxamalala and has already been allocated a plot of land by one of the traditional chiefs in the area.

Zuma said he wanted the two institutions to produce patriotic young men and women who had a love for people and were also brave enough to stand up to white dominance in South Africa.

He vowed that the education trust would remain in existence continuing to provide bursaries to those who cannot afford tertiary education.

A jovial Zuma, who also turned his address into an educational session with the children, jokingly told his community that he would haunt them when he is dead if they did not help him achieve this dream.

“I have already spoken to some people and I will go raising funds to build this college and it is absolutely important Amakhosi (chiefs) even sell the livestock to fundraise for this college and university if my way doesn’t work out,” he said.

Zuma said that he had also enlisted the assistance of a deep-pocketed friend of his who is a governor of one of the Nigerian states to help him with his vision.

“He also has a foundation and his foundation and mine have entered into a partnership and I have told him about this dream because when he delves into his pockets there is no limit.”

He said that nobody else could uplift their community besides themselves as Nkandla community members and that they should meet the government halfway in the development of the projects it was introducing.

