Picture: Pexels

Durban - A relative of former president Jacob Zuma was allegedly shot and killed by her “jealous” fiancé after learning their relationship was over. Police allege Silindile Zuma, 30, was shot twice in the face by Mbuzeleni Mpungose, 33, when she told him she wanted to end the relationship.

Mpungose made another brief appearance before Vanitha Armu at the Durban Magistrate’s Court this week.

State prosecutor Calvin Govender asked for the matter to be postponed to August 29 for a bail application, which was granted by Armu.

Mpungose, who was allegedly on the run after the July 8 killing of Zuma, was arrested after investigating officer Constable Godfrey Goss of the Cato Manor murder unit tracked him to Eshowe, in Zululand, earlier this month.

Zuma and Mpungose were in a relationship since 2013 and he was in the process of paying lobola for her hand in marriage.

She lived in Durban, worked at a popular franchise restaurant and was the sole breadwinner in her home, while Mpungose was based in Eshowe.

When he learnt that Zuma wanted to end their relationship, he travelled to Durban to confront her. He stayed with a friend in Cato Manor, the night before the alleged killing.

On the day of the shooting, Zuma was reluctant to take Mpungose to her home in the CBD for their talk. However, she agreed to go with him to his friend’s house in Cato Manor after she completed her shift at work.

The couple got out of a taxi and were walking to the Cato Manor house when they began to argue.

That is when Mpungose allegedly shot her and fled the scene.

Zuma’s body was discovered the next day by a passer-by and police were able to confirm her identity through the uniform and name badge she wore.

According to a police source, Zuma told a colleague about her alleged meeting with Mpungose and that is what confirmed him as a suspect.

The source said that Mpungose told his family about the shooting before going into hiding into a “deep rural” part of Eshowe, but police were able to catch him unawares during the early hours of August 5.

A family member, who asked not to be named said, they had struggled emotionally and financially since Zuma’s death.

The source described Zuma as a warm and friendly person.

“She loved joking and she was easy to get along with. People enjoyed being around her because she was friendly.”

The family member also said that the dead woman was related to Jacob Zuma, who was “like a grandfather” to her.

“During ceremonies, the family still comes together, including the former president,” said the relative.

Sunday Tribune