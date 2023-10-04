Lauren Dickason pens heartfelt letter to supporters, sleeps with her daughter’s teddy bears to remember the cuddles

The South African woman found guilty of the murder of her three young daughters in New Zealand, Lauren Dickason, has thanked her supporters for their love during what she described as a “difficult time”. The 42-year-old medical doctor was found guilty of strangling her three young daughter’s to death in September 2021, a few weeks after the family emigrated to New Zealand to begin a new life.

The heartfelt note penned, which was carried by The Press newspaper in New Zealand, reads: “Thank you to everybody for your love and support during this difficult time. I did this painting to commemorate the girls passing on September 16. “These were also bears that were made with the children’s clothing and have their names embroided on the feet,” she wrote.

“I sleep with them at night, to hold them close and remember all the wonderful cuddles my girls used to give me.” Sentencing proceedings will begin in December and Dickason remains in a hospital. During the four-week trial that gripped the world Dickason admitted to killing her daughters, six-year-old Lianè, and two-year-old twins Maya and Karla on September 16, 2021.

She pleaded not guilty to charges of murder by reason of insanity. But eleven out of 12 jurors found Lauren guilty of three counts of murder. The prosecution said that Lauren acted out of anger the night she killed her children and that she snapped due to built up frustration.